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Oberlin Students Cook 550 Thanksgiving Meals for Ohio Veterans, Cops
By Caleb Lawson,2 days ago
Culinary arts students at Lorain County JVS in Oberlin spent about a week this month preparing 550 Thanksgiving meals bound for veterans, homeless shelters, and first responders stretching from Lorain to Akron, Canton and Youngstown. The students used 649 pounds of turkey to pull off the effort, which marks the second year the school has partnered with Veteran Housing Solutions on the holiday meal drive.
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