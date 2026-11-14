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Rapid Reaction: Northwestern falls 28-19, fading late at No. 20 Ohio State
By Drew Christmann,3 days ago
The Wildcats pulled within a point early in the third quarter, but miscues helped the Buckeyes pull away late. Northwestern (6-4, 3-4 B1G) football continues to spiral, dropping its third straight game on Saturday at No. 20 Ohio State (7-3, 5-2 B1G), 28-19, after getting the game as close as 14-13 in the third quarter. Against a Buckeyes team that had struggled in recent weeks, the Wildcats’ late-game mistakes cost them.