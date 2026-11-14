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California’s 50 year wait for a massive new reservoir is finally coming to an end
3 days ago
California state authorities grant final water rights permits to advance construction of the landmark Sites Reservoir project. The massive infrastructure undertaking will require an estimated investment between 6.2 and 6.8 billion dollars with federal backing. The reservoir aims to capture excess river flows during wet periods to safeguard urban and...
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