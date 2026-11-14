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I Play Rocky (2026) [Movie Review]
By Troy Anderson,2 days ago
This I Play Rocky movie review starts with a confession and a question. The confession is easy. I liked it. Anthony Ippolito does a hell of a young Sylvester Stallone, Peter Farrelly keeps the whole thing moving like a screwball comedy, and the story behind Rocky is still one of the greatest bets anybody in Hollywood ever made on themselves. The question is harder. Why is this in a movie theater? I Play Rocky is a biopic by way of a 1990s cable TV movie, the kind of thing HBO or TNT would have premiered on a Saturday night with a big promo push and a few Emmy nominations. Now it’s opening in theaters, right on top of the original Rocky’s 50th anniversary. Is that a coincidence? No. Not even a little.