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Pianist Jenny Lin gathers contemporary composers to honor Artur Schnabel’s legacy
2 days ago
Artur Schnabel (1882–1951) was one of the most profoundly influential musicians of the 20th century, uniquely uniting the positions of two musical identities: a fiercely traditionalist pianist and a radically modernist composer. The year 2026 marks the 75th anniversary of his death on August 15, 1951, offering a moment to reflect on his dual legacy.