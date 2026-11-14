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10 Movies To Watch if You Loved ‘You Can See Everything’
By Jeremy Urquhart,3 days ago
It’s cool to see how much You Can See Everything has been resonating and achieving popularity-wise, since it doesn’t really scream “hit movie.” It’s a nearly three-hour-long documentary about Elizabeth Holmes, at least at first. It does more beyond that, but in ways that shouldn’t be spoiled. Anyway, it’s long, patiently paced, and not a blockbuster by any means, but it’s been making a ton of money and proving very thought-provoking.