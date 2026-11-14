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'Alien' Meets 'Interstellar' in Netflix's 20-Episode Sci-Fi Series Made for Your Next Binge
By Abby Jackam,3 days ago
Netflix has created many iconic original shows in the past. House of Cards, Daredevil, Narcos, all shows with complex storytelling, compelling writing, and long-lasting support from audiences. These shows have built up a legacy of high quality television that resonated with audiences even after the last episode. But some Netflix originals aren't so lucky. Some slip through the cracks or fail to find the right audiences. Another Life is one of those shows that could have been great, but might just need to be revisited with fresh eyes.