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Mary Estelle Cole, 92, Storm Lake
3 days ago
Mary Estelle Cole, age 92, of Storm Lake, Iowa, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2026 surrounded by loved ones. Funeral Mass will take place Saturday, November 21, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in the Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will take place Friday, November 20, 2026 from 4:30-6:00 p.m. at the Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in STORM LAKE with a memory service at 6:00 p.m. followed by a rosary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either the Major Brenna Cole-Pickrel Memorial AFROTC Endowed Scholarship at https://bit.ly/cole-pickrel or to the Stead Family Children’s Hospital, with preference to pediatric oncology or the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at https://donate.givetoiowa.org/s/1773/foundation/interior.aspx?sid=1773&gid=2&pgid=495&cid=1222&appealcode=GF000WGFAC. The Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.