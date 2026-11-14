undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Marine Creek Parkway in north Fort Worth to see intersection improvements through 2027
By Tiffany Toru Johnson,2 days ago
Officials presented plans for the second phase of improvements to the intersection of Marine Creek Parkway and Northwest Loop 820. This federally funded project aims to reduce traffic congestion and improve safety by adding turn lanes, updating traffic signals, rebuilding medians, and reconstructing sidewalks and curb ramps to meet ADA standards.