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Glenfarne Exec: Gasline Momentum ‘Is Real’
3 days ago
Glenfarne Alaska LNG President Adam Prestidge addresses the Resource Development Council for Alaska conference. Two paths lie ahead for the Alaska liquified natural gas pipeline project: the Korean financing route and a private financing route. Common to both is a commitment to build the 800-mile gasline from the North Slope to Southcentral, according to Adam Prestidge, president of Glenfarne Alaska LNG.
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