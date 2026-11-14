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Allan Stone, 80, Cherokee, Formerly of Sioux Rapids
3 days ago
Allan Stone, age 80, of Cherokee, Iowa, formerly of Sioux Rapids, Iowa died November 12, 2026 at Accura Healthcare of Cherokee. Memorial services will take place Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. at the Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids. Burial will be in Lone Tree Cemetery in Sioux Rapids. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids is in charge of the arrangements.