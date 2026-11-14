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From Proposal to Pavement: Warren County Engineer Explains How Transportation Projects Move Forward
By Beth Callahan Editor,3 days ago
WARREN COUNTY, OH — With six potential east-west roadway connections between Interstate 75 and Interstate 71 under consideration, Warren County Engineer Kurt Weber wants residents to understand that identifying a possible route is only the beginning of a lengthy transportation planning process. During the Nov. 3 Wayne Township Board...
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