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Dame Dash Sparks Viral Debate After Calling Monogamy “Gay” on Sommer Time Podcast
By Courtneyb,2 days ago
Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder Dame Dash is once again drawing heavy backlash online after sharing controversial views on marriage, monogamy, and polyamorous relationships during an appearance on the Sommer Time podcast. In a clip that quickly went viral across social media, host Sommer Hill asked the Harlem music mogul whether he...