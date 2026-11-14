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Wayne Township Residents Voice Concerns Over Proposed I-75/I-71 Connector
By Beth Callahan Editor,2 days ago
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, WARREN COUNTY, OH — Concerns over property rights, environmental impacts and the future of rural communities dominated a discussion about possible new highway connections between Interstate 75 and Interstate 71 during the Nov. 3 Wayne Township Board of Trustees meeting. Warren County Engineer Kurt Weber attended the...
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