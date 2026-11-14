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Multnomah County to Pay $9M Over 2020 Jail Tear Gas That Left Inmates Gasping
By Amina Rashid,2 days ago
Multnomah County has agreed to pay $9,084,877.13 to settle a federal class-action lawsuit brought by hundreds of people who say they were trapped in their cells at the downtown jail while tear gas filled the building during the 2020 protests. The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners voted 4-0 without discussion Thursday to approve the county’s $594,224.88 share of the deal, with the remainder coming from the county’s insurance carrier.
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