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81 Chrysanthemum Varieties Turn Portland's Lan Su Garden Into an Autumn Spectacle
By Amina Rashid,2 days ago
Portland’s Lan Su Chinese Garden has turned its courtyards into a sea of gold and rust this fall, with 81 chrysanthemum varieties on display as part of its annual Chrysanthemum Festival and floral design showcase. The blooms arrive just as the city’s darker, shorter days settle in, giving downtown Portland a burst of color when most other gardens have gone quiet for winter.