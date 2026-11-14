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Portland Driver Gets Nearly 10 Years for DUII Crash That Shattered PSU Student's Future
By Lucas Wright,2 days ago
Isaac Q. Ellis was ordered to serve nearly 10 years in prison Friday after a jury convicted him in a crash that left Portland State University graduate student Mitchell Carlson with a traumatic brain injury. Ellis was driving without a license and under the influence of alcohol when he struck Carlson near the Lloyd Center early Jan. 18, 2025. Ellis left the scene, but witnesses stopped him and held him until police arrived.
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