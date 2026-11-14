undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Portland Officer Seriously Hurt After Patrol Car Hits Him During Foot Search
By Emily Nguyen,11 days ago
A Portland police officer was seriously injured early Thursday when a patrol car struck him while he was searching on foot for a driver who had fled a traffic stop in Southeast Portland. The officer was taken to a hospital, and as of Friday he was still undergoing treatment, though his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.