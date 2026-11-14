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Act 10 heads to Wisconsin Supreme Court for appeal
3 days ago
The Wisconsin Supreme Court will hear a challenge to Act 10 with a higher chance of being repealed than previous challenges. The challenge, Abbotsford Education Association v. Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission, has been in court since late 2024 when Dane County Circuit Court Judge Jacob Frost ruled Act 10 violated key portions of Article I in the Wisconsin Constitution.
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