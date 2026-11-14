undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Gainesville Officer-Involved Shooting Leaves Dacula Man Critical, GBI Says
By Enrique Preiss,3 days ago
GAINESVILLE, Georgia – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Gainesville officer-involved shooting that left a 45-year-old Dacula man in critical condition. The Gainesville Police Department asked the GBI to take the case. Alan Degraffinried was shot and injured Thursday, November 12, according to the GBI. No officers...