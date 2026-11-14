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What empathy training did for patients and clinicians
By Helen Riess, MD,2 days ago
As a psychiatrist, I’ve spent much of my career asking a question that has practical consequences for anyone who has ever sat on either side of an exam room. Can we teach clinicians to communicate empathy in ways patients can actually feel? I experienced, firsthand, the pain patients experienced when their concerns were dismissed, misunderstood, or even disparaged, and sought to find a solution. During a medical education fellowship at Harvard Medical School, I developed a brief, neuroscience-based training intervention, hoping to introduce training that would help clinicians deliver greater person-centered care. Subsequently, my research team in the Empathy and Relational Science Program at Massachusetts General Hospital tested the training in a randomized controlled trial. I had hoped this work would help patients feel heard and cared for in ways that improve their health and trust in their physicians and nurses. What excites me most now is the possibility that it might also help clinicians feel supported and rediscover the meaningful connections with patients that inspire them to stay in health care.