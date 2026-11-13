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Track-by-Track: Love Ghost Reveals The Meaning Behind Each Song On ‘thirteen’
By Maria Serra,10 days ago
At long last, Los Angeles act Love Ghost has finally revealed their dazzling new record, thirteen. Boasting raw, introspective singles such as “Turpentine This House,” “Blood & Roses,” and “Filthy Hands,” Love Ghost has crafted a true must-listen record. From transcendent emo vocals and haunting storytelling to moody grunge guitar lines and acoustic strums, all listeners will find parts of themselves mirrored in this project.