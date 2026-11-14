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Bills Pursued Jordan Davis, Jessie Bates Before Trade Deadline
By Connor Byrne,3 days ago
Not only are the 7-1 Bills and 6-2 Jaguars among the teams vying for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but they also chased a couple of the same targets ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. Before the Jaguars acquired defensive tackle Jordan Davis from the Eagles and safety Jessie Bates from the Falcons, the Bills joined the Jags in aggressively pursuing the pair, Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport of ESPN report.