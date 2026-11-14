undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Colts Activate DE Arden Key From IR
By Nikhil Mehta,2 days ago
The Colts executed a flurry of roster moves on Saturday to prepare for their Week 10 matchup with the Dolphins (via ESPN’s Adam Schefter). Key, 30, went down in the Colts’ Week 4 win over the Commanders. He arrived in Indianapolis this offseason on a two-year, $16MM contract and took on a starting job in Lou Anarumo’s defense. He was relatively quiet to start the year, notching just eight tackles, three quarterback hits, and 0.5 sacks on a 64% snap share.