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Cowboys Activate DT Jonathan Bullard
By Ely Allen,2 days ago
The Cowboys have added two players to their active roster ahead of a Week 10 matchup with the 49ers. Their defensive line will get reinforced as the team activates defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard off injured reserve, and tight end James Mitchell will join him on the 53-man roster from the practice squad. To make room on the active roster for both, Dallas placed running back Tyler Goodson on IR and waived outside linebacker Tyrus Wheat.