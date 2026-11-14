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Nvidia’s investigation into CEO’s affair puts spotlight on billionaire’s personal life
By Kelvin Chan, The Associated Press,2 days ago
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has been one of the poster boys for the artificial intelligence revolution because his company’s chips are essential for the technology. Now his personal life is in the spotlight after revelations of an affair with a purported Chinese spy that triggered an investigation by the board.