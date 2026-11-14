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Dunham volleyball team reflects after falling short in third state title appearance
By JACKSON REYES,3 days ago
LAFAYETTE – Dunham came just points away from taking the first and second sets against Country Day in the Division IV state title game. The Tigers led 21-20 in the first set. The Cajuns answered with five straight points to take a 1-0 lead. In the second set, Dunham led 19-18 before Country Day rattled off a 6-1 run to take a commanding 2-0 lead.