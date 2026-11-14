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Josephine Whitney Nixon Obituary
12 days ago
New Orleans, LA - Josephine Whitney Nixon died in New Orleans on April 6, of complications from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. She was 77 years old. Josephine was born on May 4, 1948, in Houston, TX, the third of four children. When she was two, the family lived in London for two years. She returned to the US with a British accent. She grew up in Champagne, IL and Miami, where she finished high school, and spent much of her free time sailing with family and friends.