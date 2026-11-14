undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
USC vs. Indiana odds, picks, predictions: Use Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, get $55 bonus for CFB Week 11
By James Holliman,2 days ago
The USC Trojans are coming off a massive win over Ohio State two weeks ago and are trying to make another statement when they visit the reigning national champion Indiana Hoosiers in a college football Week 11 Big Ten showdown. The Trojans are 7-2 overall and 4-2 in Big Ten play and are very much alive for the College Football Playoff. They're No. 20 in the latest CFP rankings. The Hoosiers are 8-1 overall and 5-1 in the Big Ten and are No. 9 in the latest CFP rankings. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium. Fans who want to make college football predictions on USC vs. Indiana can grab the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus when they trade $25+ at one of the top prediction market apps. Get started here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus: