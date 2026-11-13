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Cougar Women, Men Duo Punch Ticket to NCAA Championships, Kipchoge Wins West Regional Title
By Dut Benjamin,11 days ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Washington State women's cross country team finished second at the NCAA West Regional Friday, earning an automatic bid to the NCAA Championships. The Cougar men went 1-2 in the championship at Arcade Creek Cross Country Course. Solomon Kipchoge won the men's individual title followed by Evans Kurui, earning berths to the NCAA Champuionships.