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Zelienople time capsule reveals community efforts to honor WWI soldiers
By Zach ZimmermanEagle Staff Writer,12 days ago
ZELIENOPLE — More than 200 years of Zelienople history converged Saturday, Nov. 14 at the Buhl House on South Main Street. The Zelienople Historical Society unveiled a capsule that had been hidden away inside the World War I monument that was erected in 1919, which left the items inside untouched for 107 years. The capsule was found by chance, thanks to recent construction and improvements at the park.
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