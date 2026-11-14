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Smart Travel Planning Starts with Routine Preventive Healthcare
By Gail Pink,2 days ago
Travel planning works best when your health checklist gets the same attention as your passport, reservations and packing list. Routine preventive care can uncover issues early, renew needed prescriptions and reduce the chance that a manageable concern disrupts an expensive trip. Ideally, this planning begins several weeks before departure, especially when international travel or strenuous activities are involved.