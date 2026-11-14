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SPARKLE Holiday Walk brings festive magic to Scissortail Park for the holiday season
By Isabel Contreras,3 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY - Scissortail Park in downtown Oklahoma City is transforming into a festive holiday destination for their SPARKLE Holiday Walk. The event features a ticketed, immersive, walkable light experience featuring illuminated pathways, holiday photo opportunities and seasonal treats. The holiday celebration also includes two free holiday markets showcasing local retailers, small businesses and entrepreneurs.
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