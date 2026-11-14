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Bernalillo County deploys new speed cameras in the East Mountains
11 days ago
CEDAR CREST, N.M. (KRQE) – It's an effort to keep everyone safe and to slow drivers down, but are they working? Bernalillo County recently deployed new speed cameras in the East Mountains. "We have identified locations where speeding has been an issue and so the whole point of these cameras is to reduce people's speed," said Director of Operations and Maintenance for Bernalillo County Antonio Jaramillo.