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NYT, NYPL Announce Best Illustrated Children’s Books of 2026
12 days ago
In their 74th year of highlighting children’s books, the New York Times Book Review and the New York Public Library have announced the 10 winners of the Best Illustrated Children’s Books Award. This year’s panel of judges included author Julie Fogliano, author-illustrator Edel Rodriguez, and children’s librarian Kelly-Ann Smith. Publishers were invited to submit up to 10 picture books published in the U.S. this year, and selections were made from the nearly 800 submissions.