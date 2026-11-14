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Deputy Leader of the Government in the House of Commons Arielle Kayabaga and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Peter Fragiskatos highlight Government of Canada's investments from Budget 2026: Masters of our destiny
12 days ago
LONDON, ON , Nov. 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- In a world reshaped by geopolitical competition, protectionism, and rapidly evolving technologies, Canada stands apart. Our abundant natural resources, clean and reliable energy, world-class talent, strong public finances, and access to global markets give us a clear competitive advantage. We have the...