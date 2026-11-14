undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Hoskinson Credits Cardano’s Staking Model After Binance Hack Leaves Network Unaffected
By Brian Njuguna,2 days ago
Charles Hoskinson has credited the underlying architecture for keeping Cardano (ADA) and Midnight (NIGHT) unaffected by the recent Binance hack, arguing that years of deliberate design decisions are now paying off. The Cardano founder acknowledged that the network’s early focus on emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, liquid non-custodial staking, and...