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Westridge Art Teacher Jenny Yurshansky Turns Family Heirlooms Into a Skirball Exhibition
By Maliha R.,2 days ago
Middle School Art Teacher Ms. Jenny Yurshansky is Skirball’s 2026 Artist in Residence. Her recent exhibit, “Jenny Yurshansky: What We Carry,” fills a gallery at the Skirball Cultural Center with refugees’ heirlooms, asking visitors whether families or museums are the better keepers of what people carry when they flee from their home countries.