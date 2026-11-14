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Middle School Lacrosse Players Reflect on a Successful Season
By Livia C.,2 days ago
The Middle School lacrosse team has been one of the best in years. With a team full of experienced club players and athletes, the team’s morale has been high as they’ve won game after game. According to Lacrosse Program Director Emily Mukai, “it’s one of the most successful seasons we’ve had so far. It’s the first time we’ve had a team full of experienced players—it’s usually a very beginner group. I want to say that this is the most successful team this area has ever had.”