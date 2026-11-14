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Hornets rally past Lady Hawks in five sets in regular-season finale
12 days ago
DOVER, Del. — Hannah Sanders collected 10 kills with a .625 attack percentage to help the Delaware State volleyball team rally for a five-set win over the Maryland-Eastern Shore Lady Hawks on Friday at Memorial Hall. The scores were 20-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-17 and 15-9. The win moved the Hornets to 18-10 overall and 9-5 in MEAC play. Delaware State is currently ranked fourth in the conference and is headed to the MEAC volleyball tournament.