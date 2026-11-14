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Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons highlights Government of Canada's investments from Budget 2026: Masters of our destiny
12 days ago
WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- In a world reshaped by geopolitical competition, protectionism, and rapidly evolving technologies, Canada stands apart. Our abundant natural resources, clean and reliable energy, world-class talent, strong public finances, and access to global markets give us a clear competitive advantage. We have the strength...