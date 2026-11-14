undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
XRP, Dogecoin, and Solana Doomed? Billionaire Tim Draper Predicts Altcoins Will Be Absorbed By Bitcoin — Here’s Why
By Brenda Ngari,2 days ago
Could Ripple’s XRP, Dogecoin, and Solana eventually lose their place in the crypto market as Bitcoin strengthens its dominance? Billionaire investor Tim Draper believes the future of cryptocurrencies could look very different, predicting that altcoins will eventually be absorbed by Bitcoin. Draper’s bold forecast raises fresh questions about the...