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Hurricanes Dominate Kraken in NHL Global Series
By Adam Martin,3 days ago
The Carolina Hurricanes absolutely dominated the Seattle Kraken during the NHL Global Series in Helsinki, Finland. On Thursday, the Hurricanes won 4-1 against the Kraken in the first of the two games in Finland. Then, on Saturday, Carolina beat Seattle once again, this time with a 5-1 win in team captain Jordan Staal’s long-awaited return to the lineup after missing 14 games with a calf injury.