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Bitcoin Whales Sell 34,000 BTC Worth $2.6B as Price Slides Toward $67,000
By Brian Njuguna,2 days ago
Bitcoin is facing mixed reactions as mounting selling pressure continues, with large holders steadily reducing their exposure. Meanwhile, the leading cryptocurrency is approaching a critical demand zone that previously sparked a major rally, putting the market at a crucial turning point. According to market analyst Ali Martinez, Bitcoin whales have...