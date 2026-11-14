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Eight Detroit Children Find Forever Families on Michigan Adoption Day
By Marcus Taylor,2 days ago
Eight children in Metro Detroit have new, permanent families as of Friday, after a batch of adoptions were finalized at the Third Circuit Court in Detroit in honor of Michigan Adoption Day. The cases ranged from infant adoptions to a stepparent adoption and a guardianship adoption, each one capping off a different family's long road through the courts.
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