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Alan Ritchson’s Near-Perfect Netflix Sci-Fi Thriller Officially Falls Short of Massive Streaming Milestone
By Adam Blevins,2 days ago
2026 has been a career year for Alan Ritchson, who was once just known for his wacky role as Thad Castle in Blue Mountain State. Flash forward all these years later, and Ritchson has cemented himself as one of the biggest action stars in the world, which can be traced mostly back to his role in the hit Prime Video series, Reacher.