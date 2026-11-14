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10 Fantasy Books That Hooked Me from the Opening Chapter
By Dawson Nyffenegger,2 days ago
I've read quite a few fantasy books in my time — being a writer, reading sort of goes hand-in-hand with the profession. I'm always on the hunt for new series to read, as if I didn't already have myself a backlog large enough to last me the next four decades or so. I'm not the type of impatient reader who needs to be hooked right away; I understand that it takes time to get into things. But hey, I'm not opposed to cracking open a fresh book and getting invested from the first page.