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Young setter duo fuels North Texas volleyball offense
By Gabriel Esquivel Jr.,2 days ago
Sophomore Sidney Soria and freshman Olivia Branum are names that have become synonymous with offensive production for Mean Green volleyball. The setter duo has been a mainstay on the court for North Texas, playing in 90 percent of the team’s sets this season. As of Nov. 10, the pair have combined for 1,000 of the 1,185 assists the Mean Green have collected this season.