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Men's Cross Country: Evans Finishes 53rd, Roger Williams Places 13th at Mideast Regional
2 days ago
MANCHESTER, Conn. — Roger Williams placed 13th among 27 teams with 372 points Saturday at the NCAA Division III Mideast Regional at Wickham Park. Senior Nathan Evans (Lincoln, R.I.) led the Hawks, finishing 53rd in the 8-kilometer race in 27:06.6. He reached the 2.87-kilometer split in 9:14.6 and the 5.44K mark in 18:02.9 before covering the final segment in 9:03.7.