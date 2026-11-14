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Owners of five puppies abandoned like trash found with help of public surveillance cameras
By Cheryl Hanna,3 days ago
Investigators with the Oxford Police Department in Massachusetts have identified and made contact with the owners of five abandoned Cane Corso puppies this week. Public assistance needed. We all love animals and when someone neglects, abuses or mistreats an animal we all come together to help. Please help us help these innocent creatures.
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